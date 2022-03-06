NITI Ayog Special Secretary inspects slum, sanitation projects

Urban sanitation and development initiatives reflect inclusive indicators. The authorities of urban administration need to lay focus on women and special groups like waste pickers who are frontiers, said K. Rajeswar Rao, Special Secretary of NITI Aayog.

Rao during his visit to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) areas took stock of the slum development projects and paid visits to various slum clusters.

BMC has already launched the flagship program of “Jaga Mission”, which aims to provide slum pockets to provide urban facilities like road, electricity, drinking water, open space development, sanitation, development of park and water bodies to slum clusters.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner BMC, and Sangramjit Nayak, Director Municipal Administration (DMA), Housing and Urban Development Department accompanied Rao during his visit.

Different Self Help Groups (SHGs), who have become the partners of such initiative interacted with Rao and shared their experience of being partners of such development.

Special Secretary of NITI Aayog, Rao expressed satisfaction over the active participation of women in the initiative. He also interacted with the SHGs and rag pickers, a statement by BMC said.