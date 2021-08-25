131 children among Odisha’s 887 new COVID patients

Odisha reported 887 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 69 more deaths, a Health Department official said.

Among the new patients are 131 children, which is 14.76 per cent against the previous day’s 12.8 per cent, indicating the rise in the number of cases among those below 18 years, he said.

As many as 1,260 persons below 18 years were found to be COVID-positive since August 15 when the government started mapping the pediatric population, he said, adding that 30 of them have died.

The state has so far reported 10,03,210 COVID-19 cases and 7,562 deaths.

The new cases were reported after testing 68,717 samples, recording a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent.

Khurda district of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest 323 fresh cases.

Cuttack district recorded the highest 25 fatalities.

There are 8,226 active cases in the state at present, while 9,87,369 patients have recovered, including 1,035 on Tuesday.