12 infants infected with Covid in Odisha’s Balasore

As many as 12 babies have tested Covid-19 positive in Odisha’s Balasore district, officials said on Thursday.

Out of these, four infants (under one month) are under observation at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), while another six are under treatment at the hospital, said Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Dulalsen Jagadev.

Among the six kids, three are under one year and three above one year, he informed.

Besides, two infants, who tested Covid-19 positive, were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, after their parents decided to shift them to Cuttack, Jagadev said.

He added that the children infected with Covid-19 are not so serious and have mild symptoms.

The district health officials are keeping a close eye on them, added the official.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 849 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 130 are below 18 years.

The state government has confirmed the death of another 66 persons due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 7,628.