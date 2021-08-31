110 children among 638 test COVID-19 +Ve in Odisha

Odisha on Tuesday reported 638 fresh COVID-19 positive cases at 1.11% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours while the caseload has now mounted up to 10,07,750, while the cumulative death toll reached 7,969 with 68 fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the infected persons, as many as 110 children contracted the virus infection in the last 24 hours. 13,443 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 15 days while 1,927 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected. Infection among children accounts for more than 14%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The coastal state now has 7,255 active cases, and 9,92,473 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 843 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district continues to be in the red zone with 2,815 active cases while the remaining 29 districts are now in the green zone, accounting for fewer than 1,000 cases.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 260 new infections followed by Cuttack at 57 and Jajpur at 34.

More than 65% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 92 days. As many as 5,213 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 56 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 7,969. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.80 crore sample tests, taking into account 64,991 clinical examinations on Sunday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.59 percent and the case fatality rate at 0.79 percent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.48% while active cases account for 0.71% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.08% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.96% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.