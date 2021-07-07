The State has reported a minuscule 0.13% of people testing COVID-19 positive after administration of vaccine doses, the health and family welfare department officials said on Tuesday.

The number of breakthrough cases testing positive after getting vaccinated is exceedingly low. There is little cause of panic. Of the 1,24,91,502 people inoculated in the State, only 16,960 (0.13%) have contracted infection post-vaccination.

While 7,806 fully vaccinated people were infected after receiving both the doses, 9,154 got infected after the first dose, said health officials.

The vaccines are protective shields to prevent the severity of infection and fatality. It has also gone a long way in reducing chances of infection. The low rate of breakthrough infection bears testimony to the potential efficacy and effectiveness of Covishield and Covaxin jabs being administered to people in the State, they added.