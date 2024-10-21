Bhardwaj criticizes Centre for law and order failures in Delhi

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for its failure to curb rising crime, gang violence, and traffic mismanagement during the ongoing festive season in the capital city.

The AAP leader demanded that the Centre present its 10-year report card on law and order in the country, claiming that the government is incompetent in protecting the nation’s borders, whether in the North East or Jammu & Kashmir.

Bhardwaj alleged that the people of Delhi live in fear due to the alarming rise in criminal activities under the BJP’s watch, including gang wars, shootings, and potential bomb threats.

“At a time when Delhi’s markets are packed with people, residents are afraid to step out of their homes, wondering if a gang war will break out, if gunfire will start, if a bomb will go off somewhere, or if someone will break into a house and commit murder or robbery,” the AAP leader added.

He also questioned the role of the Union Home Minister and Delhi Police, which fall directly under the Central government’s jurisdiction, accusing them of incompetence and a lack of accountability.

“After two press conferences on security, they’ll set up barricades every three kilometers and create chaos for the public,” the Minister said.

Speaking about the traffic situation in Delhi, the AAP leader said: “The police place barricades everywhere, and as a result, public transportation comes to a standstill, causing traffic chaos.”