Bharadwaj inaugurates Delhi Pavilion at IITF

Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion this afternoon at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), being held at Pragati Maidan here.

Talking to reporters, he said this fair provides an excellent platform for the producers and traders of Delhi and the country to promote their products to a wider audience, reaching every corner of the nation. He said at the same time, it also serves as a valuable medium for traders to expand their businesses as the trade fair helps them attract new customers, thereby increasing their business.

The minister urged everyone to visit the fair and take advantage of the opportunities it offers.Stalls from various departments of the Delhi government have been set up in the pavilion, with officers from the respective departments present. At these stalls, visitors to the fair are informed about the work done by the department, future projects, government schemes, and other relevant information. Additionally, many stalls showcasing the art and culture of Delhi can also be found in the Pavilion.

Not only are there stalls from the government, but also stalls set up by traders and producers from Delhi in the Delhi Pavilion, where they promote their goods and work to expand their businesses. The fair will continue till 27th November.