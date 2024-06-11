Bharadwaj directs senior DUSIB officials to visit 5 night shelters daily

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday directed senior Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) officials to visit five night shelters daily.

The Minister’s direction came after he took note of a media report that claimed deficiencies in night shelters. He has sought the officers to commence their visit from 12th June to 17th June and submit a report on 18th June.

Bharadwaj directed the officers to attach selfies of the night shelters they visit to confirm their presence during the inspections.

Advertisement

Notably, he had already directed the department to ensure the availability of water and air coolers in the night shelters during this peak summer.

In a note to the CEO of DUSIB, the Minister said, “This media report shows that not much has been done by the department.”

“Therefore, it is directed that the following officers (PK Jha, SK Singh and VS Fonia) of DUSIB should visit five night shelters daily, especially during the afternoon time and provide the deficiency report,” he said.

The minister further said, “The above officers should visit five night shelters every day commencing from 12th June till 17th June and submit their report of visits on 18th June. It is also directed that the visiting officers should also attach photographs of the night shelters’ visited by them in the form of their selfie so that it can be ascertained that these officers have visited the said night shelters.”