Battery Energy Storage System to aid power infrastructure & ensure smooth supply even during failures: Sood

In a step aimed at ensuring uninterrupted and smooth power supply in the national capital, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said that the government is soon going to dedicate a battery bank to the public, through which the electricity coming from the grid will be stored, and will be utilised during the time of any failure or exigencies.

Sood on Wednesday visited and reviewed the progress of India’s first commercially approved and South Asia’s largest utility-scale standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) located at Kilokri, South Delhi.

In collaboration with IndiGrid, BSES has established this regulated utility-scale BESS with a capacity of 20 MW/ 40 MWh, which has been installed at the 33/ 11 kV substation of the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited in Kilokri.

Sood stated that this standalone BESS is specifically designed to enhance grid stability, reduce electricity demand during peak hours, and enable the integration of renewable energy into the grid, thereby giving a strong push to green energy initiatives in Delhi.

He said that in the times to come, when the electricity demand increases, these battery banks will also be helpful as a parallel system and reduce the burden on the existing infrastructure.

The power minister said that it is one of the priorities of the Rekha Gupta-led government to revamp and bolster the city’s power infrastructure, which he claimed had not been in good shape for the past decade.

Sood emphasised that the government is now working to bring in technological advancements in the entire power system of the national capital so that the residents receive a reliable and unhindered power supply.

In an indirect attack on the opposition leaders, Sood alleged that they were trying to push a self-styled narrative of the power infrastructure failure in the city.

He has said that on behalf of CM Rekha Gupta, he wants to assure the people that there is no such problem in the electricity supply or its availability in Delhi.

Sood urged people to cooperate with the government regarding sustainable and green energy initiatives and support the government in power conservation so that everyone together can make a better Delhi.

Slamming the AAP’s previous government and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, he claimed that the opposition party and its leaders have nothing left to do other than push a false narrative forward.

The minister assured that despite being a new government, which is around two months old, it is here with a commitment to strengthen the city’s infrastructure in every aspect, and modernise the same as per the requirements of the people.