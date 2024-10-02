Bapu’s dream of education & healthcare surpassing caste & religious barriers coming true in Delhi: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of an India where education, healthcare, and harmony transcend barriers of caste and religion, is being realized in Delhi under the AAP government.

He said that starting from the world-class schools, to the 24×7 essential services, the AAP government is bringing Bapu’s philosophy to life, shaping a future of equality and progress for all. Kejriwal, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, paid rich tributes to the father of the nation, reaffirming his party’s commitment to ‘Sarvjan Sambhaav’ which is Gandhi’s vision of equal respect and goodwill for all.

He also shared a video as a tribute to Bapu on his social media handle where the former Delhi CM said, “On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the whole country is remembering Bapu. Gandhiji’s dream was of a country where every child gets good education, every sick person gets good treatment and where people of all castes and religions live together in harmony,” Kejriwal added.

He further said that while fighting for the country’s freedom, Gandhiji’s dream was to build such an India where everyone would have equal rights to a better life, as the country is not just a line drawn on the ground, and it is made by the people. He claimed that, “We have changed this system by connecting the people of Delhi. We have united the republic with its true strength. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on this golden morning of Bapu’s dreams,” he affirmed.