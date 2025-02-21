Bangladeshi immigrant held from Shahdara

In a clampdown foreign nationals illegally staying in the national

capital, the Delhi Police claimed to have apprehended a Bangladeshi

immigrant running a tea stall for the past five years from the

Shahdara district in North Eastern Delhi, the police said, on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the

action was prompted by a tip-off received from an informer. Acting

upon the information, a team of cops executed the operation swiftly

and got their hands on the immigrant, identified as Shah Ali, 47, a

resident of the Begerhat district in the neighbouring country.

Subsequently, he was transferred to the Foreigners’ Regional

Registration Office (FRRO) and was put up in a detention centre in

Inderlok for deportation to his native country.

During interrogation, he confessed to have entered India illegally

five years ago and was previously deported by the Bangladeshi Cell,

Seelampur, North East District, in 2018 but re-entered unlawfully.

Further investigation into the case is underway to identify any

possible networks aiding illegal immigration, Gautam added.

Earlier in December, another illegal immigrant, identified as Mohammad

Ali Amin, had overstayed in Delhi after his visa expired in December

2024 and was sent for deportation through the FRRO, the official had

stated.