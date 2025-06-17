Ayushman Arogya Mandirs major step towards fulfilling BJP’s key poll promise: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday welcomed the timely launch of the 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs by the city government, stating that the party has taken a significant step towards fulfilling a major promise from its election manifesto.

He said the high-quality Arogya Mandirs would fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and desire of providing good and free healthcare services to all sections of the society.

The BJP leader stated that by inaugurating 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs today, the BJP-led government of Delhi has kick started an extensive plan worth over Rs 2400 crore to open 1139 such health centres, thereby making world-class primary medical aid centers accessible to the people of the national capital.

He further stated that the medical services, diagnostics, vaccination, and maternity care facilities offered by these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will all meet international standards, and will benefit people, by making healthcare available with ease.

Mentioning an important aspect, Sachdeva said that since these health centres are being opened in government premises, they are free from any taint of corruption such as the alleged rent scams under the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, where Mohalla Clinics were allegedly opened in buildings owned by party workers.

Taking a dig at the previous AAP government’s health model of Mohalla Clinics, he alleged that they were corruption hubs, and offered very limited medical treatment.

According to his claims, these mohalla clinics often operated out of small halls where different kinds of patients were seated together along with the doctor, leading to higher chances of infection.

Sachdeva emphasized that in the next one to one-and-a-half years, this network of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will provide healthcare services to all sections of society across every corner of Delhi.