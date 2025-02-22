Atishi Writes to CM Rekha Gupta seeking clarity on honorarium to female

The AAP on Saturday accused the BJP of betraying the women of Delhi by failing to approve the promised Rs 2,500 monthly honorarium for them in its first Cabinet meeting as promised during the Assembly elections.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi has written in this regard to the newly-appointed CM Rekha Gupta, demanding immediate action on the issue and seeking a meeting with AAP’s legislators.

In her letter, Atishi congratulated Gupta on assuming office but also reminded her of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment during a rally in Dwarka.

“During the election campaign, the senior leaders of the BJP including PM Modi, had assured the women of Delhi that if a BJP government was formed, the very first Cabinet meeting would approve a scheme providing Rs 2,500 per month for them. He had declared—this is Modi’s guarantee,” Atishi wrote.

However, she pointed out that despite the saffron party led government convening its first Cabinet meeting on February 20, the scheme was not approved.

“The women of Delhi had placed their trust in Modi’s guarantee, and now they feel deceived,” Atishi said, adding that the delay raises concerns about the BJP’s commitment to fulfilling its election promises.

Atishi has urged CM Rekha Gupta to meet with AAP’s legislative group on February 23 to discuss the issue.

“On behalf of the millions of women in Delhi, I humbly request you to take some time from your busy schedule to meet us so that we can present our case for concrete action on this scheme,” she wrote.