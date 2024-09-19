Atishi to take oath as CM on Sept 21, other ministers to be sworn in the same day: AAP

Delhi’s designated Chief Minister Atishi will take oath on September 21, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Thursday.

Atishi will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21 as will the other Cabinet ministers along with her, stated AAP in a press statement.They are Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gehlot, and Mukesh Ahlawat, the party said.

While Mukesh Ahlawat is a debutant in the cabinet, the other four ministers were part of the earlier Cabinet.

In the earlier Cabinet, Bharadwaj held key portfolios such as health, industries, urban development, and irrigation and flood control department among others.

Kailash Gehlot was also holding key departments such as law, justice and legislative affairs, transport, administrative reforms, information technology, home, and all other departments which were not specifically allotted to any minister.

While Gopal Rai was allocated key ministries such as general administration, environment, forest, and wildlife, Imran Hussain held food & supply and election departments in the previous Cabinet.

Mukesh Ahlawat, who will take oath as Cabinet minister, is the Dalit face of the AAP and an MLA from Sultanpur Majra.

He won the assembly election for the first time in 2020 from this constituency.