Atishi resigns as Delhi CM, LG dissolves Delhi assembly

Following the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi after the AAP ceded defeat in the assembly elections, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena dissolved the seventh legislative assembly, paving the way for a new government.

In an official communication from the Raj Niwas, the incumbent chief minister has been asked by the LG to continue on the post till the new government is formed.

“In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 8, 2025.” the LG order said.

Atishi, who resigned as chief minister, has been serving in the capacity since September last year following the resignation of then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post.

Atishi became the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

The BJP has won the just-concluded Delhi assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Saturday, with a historic mandate, is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years ousting the AAP.

Despite AAP’s overall poor performance at the hustings, Atishi managed to retain her Kalkaji seat defeating her nearest BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by a narrow margin of 3,521 votes.

However, her victory was one of the few positives for AAP in an otherwise devastating election where senior leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and party chief Arvind Kejriwal faced unexpected defeats.

BJP’s landslide victory in the elections marks a decisive shift in Delhi’s political landscape, indicating that the party’s election promises resonated more with voters than AAP’s welfare-driven model. The results also indicate that the populist schemes and subsidies may no longer be enough to ensure electoral success.

With this victory, the BJP has further strengthened its dominance in North India as the party is in power in all neighbouring states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.