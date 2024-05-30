Atishi questions ED’s opposition to bail for Kejriwal despite his serious health issues

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday regretted that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) opposed Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on medical grounds.

The Delhi minister pointed out that it’s the same ED that had let Sharath Reddy and Raghav Magunta avail of the bail facility on grounds of backache. Now, its lawyers are opposing a seven-day interim bail requested by the AAP’s national convener for his heart and kidney checkup and a PET scan for diagnosis of cancer.

In an appeal to the people of the country, especially those in whose places elections are due, to vote against the BJP. “IF the BJP wins the elections, they would send Arvind Kejriwal to jail,” she said, adding they (the BJP) are playing with the life of a chief minister.

Addressing a press conference, she questioned the ED stand against allowing Kejriwal to undergo the important medical tests as prescribed by the doctors, and claimed that such things are done by dictatorships to their opponents.

She said, “I want to ask Modi ji why he is stopping Arvind Kejriwal ji’s medical tests?”

The minister informed that the chief minister’s ketone level had never increased to such a dangerous mark as it increased during the days he was in custody.

She hit out at the Centre asking why Kejriwal’s weight suddenly dropped by seven kg and added that his blood sugar levels were on a continuous spike.