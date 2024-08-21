Atishi must tell whether a school’s identity is by quality of education or by its building: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, while hitting out at the Delhi government, on Wednesday claimed that, as the state Assembly elections are approaching, the Kejriwal Government’s claims on education and health are being exposed.

Sachdeva, taking a dig at Delhi Education Minister Atishi, alleged that while inaugurating a small part of a reconstructed school building, she made grand claims that are actually all hollow.

The BJP leader added that the Kejriwal government, which came to power in 2015 with a promise to provide Delhi with 500 new schools, has not approved or built a single new school in the last ten years, he claimed, and further alleged that they have only renovated a few school buildings and changed some names.

Taking pot shots at the Kejriwal government, Sachdeva alleged that during the past ten years, it has not established any new schools, but has merely carried out propaganda in the name of creating ‘Schools of Excellence.’

He further claimed that the reality of Delhi government schools is that three- quarters of these schools do not offer science education, and more than half do not provide facilities to teach commerce, the Delhi BJP chief alleged.

Further sharpening his attack, Sachdeva alleged that the truth about these schools is that a large number of weak students in the 9th and 11th grades are being failed deliberately, so that the results of the 10th and 12th grades appear better.

Sachdeva has said that under the Kejriwal government, the education standards and administrative systems of Delhi government schools have continuously declined.

He questioned the education minister, whether a school’s identity is defined by the quality of education it provides or by its building, because the truth is that the standards of Delhi government schools are consistently falling, the BJP leader claimed.