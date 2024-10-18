Atishi lying about not getting possession of CM house: Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Friday accused Chief Minister Atishi of misleading the public by falsely claiming that she has not been given possession of her official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road.

The charge comes a day after the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Friday said, “CM Atishi received an allocation letter for CM House at 6, Flagstaff Road last night. However, she has not received possession of the house as of yet. She continues to occupy her official residence at AB -17 Mathura Road.”

The Leader of Opposition said, “The Public Works Department (PWD) had allocated the former residence of Arvind Kejriwal, located at 6, Flagstaff Road, to Atishi and issued an allotment letter on 11th October. Atishi had accepted this letter on 14th October. Subsequently, the PWD issued a ‘possession slip’ on 16th October, which means she was officially authorised to move into the residence.”

Attacking Atishi, Gupta said, “Atishi has a habit of misleading people and politicising every issue for her personal gains. Her previous stunts, like pretending to work with empty files and placing Arvind Kejriwal’s empty chair in her office for attention.”

Referring to the statement issued by the CMO, he said, “Atishi’s statement clearly reflects her intention to hold onto both her government residences, AB-17 Mathura Road and 6, Flag Staff Road.”

Accusing the PWD of favoritism, the Leader of Opposition claimed that while they allocated two government properties to the CM, they have yet to act on his application for a residence allocation, which has been pending since August.

Gupta also said that he has written a letter to the Principal Secretary of PWD, demanding that Atishi vacate her AB-17 Mathura Road residence immediately.

Citing the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Gupta said, “The public’s trust in the AAP has eroded, and they are eager to oust the party from power in the next Assembly elections.