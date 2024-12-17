Atishi hails Kejriwal’s education revolution in fulfilling dreams of poor kids

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday inaugurated a new academic block of a state-run government school Mukundpur village, which she claimed is even more impressive compared to private schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Atishi said, “This magnificent block, built amidst the dense population and narrow lanes of Mukundpur Village, is even more impressive than private schools.” She added, “Thanks to Arvind Kejriwal ji’s education revolution, today a poor child no longer remains poor. With quality education, they fulfill their dreams,” she added.

According to the Delhi CM, from the year 1947 to 2015, a total of 24,000 rooms were built in Delhi’s government schools, while she claimed that after coming to power, the AAP government has built over 22,000 rooms in just 10 years.

Mentioning about the school’s Geography laboratory, Atishi shared, “I studied in a big private school, but even there, they didn’t have such facilities.”

Atishi also interacted with students, before inspecting the school, while Local MLA Sanjeev Jha was also present on the occasion.

Elaborating about the new construction, CM mentioned that this building, with 36 rooms, is far better than any private school in this entire locality.

She further said, “You won’t find classrooms or labs like these in private schools around here.”

Atishi highlighted that with this new building, especially the girls from Mukundpur Village, who previously had to go to distant schools after 10th grade, will benefit the most, as they will not have to travel far away.

She claimed that earlier, when the situation of the government schools was not up to the mark, only the children from rich families who attended expensive good schools, getting quality education, ended up with well paid jobs, but a child from a poor family went to a dilapidated government school and often couldn’t complete their education.

She added saying that even if the children from poor families secured jobs, they ended up in low-paying ones.

CM Atishi further stated, “Ten years ago, Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi’s Chief Minister and envisioned that every child, no matter how poor their family, should receive the best education and the best opportunities in the world. That’s when this education revolution began. Delhi became the first state to allocate 25 per cent of its budget to children’s education. No other state in the country does that today. And this is how the journey of building such amazing school infrastructure began,” she added.

The senior AAP leader expressed hope that the love and support which people of Delhi have so far given to AAP for the past 10 years, will continue for the next five years.