Atishi alleges non-transparency in School Fees Regulation Bill

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alleging non-transparency in the School Fees Regulation Bill, and demanded for an immediate relief to parents over the arbitrary fee hike.

“I have learnt through newspaper reports that the Delhi Cabinet has approved ‘Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025’. Apparently, this bill seeks to ‘establish a clear and transparent procedure for school fee structure, preventing arbitrary hikes and ensuring fairness for parents’,” she mentioned in the letter.

However, it is ironic that while the Bill seeks to establish a ‘transparent procedure’, the whole process till now has been completely non-transparent. The Delhi government has neither shared any details of any consultative process through which the aforesaid bill was drafted, nor has the draft bill been shared with the public so far, the letter read.

The LoP demanded that an order should be issued stopping all fee hikes and new charges introduced by private schools for the current academic year and if any school that has already collected increased fees should be directed to refund the excess amount.

Further the Schools must not be allowed to increase fees or impose new charges until the new Act comes into effect and the draft Bill must be placed in the public domain for feedback from all stakeholders and only then be tabled in the Delhi Assembly, she mentioned in the letter.