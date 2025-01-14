Atishi, Alka Lamba file nominations from Kalkaji, both exude confidence

In the run-up to the legislative assembly elections in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Congress opponent from the Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba filed their nominations on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters after filing her nomination papers, Atishi said, “On this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, I have filed my nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly seat. I am fully confident that just as I have received immense affection and support from the elderly, women, and children of Kalkaji over the past five years, I will continue to have their blessings in the upcoming election,” she added.

On Monday, the chief minister could not file her nomination after holding a roadshow in Kalkaji as she had to join party leaders to the Election Commission of India.

Lamba said her priority would be to work for the development of the Kalkaji assembly constituency while her party’s priority is to work for the development of the entire city.

Speaking to a news agency after filing her nomination papers, she said the people of the city were tired of the ten-year long fight between the AAP and the BJP, and want a change. As they are looking to Congress as a strong alternative the party won’t let them down.

She further said the issues of toxic air and polluted water of the Yamuna river are on top of the Congress’ development agenda for the city. She also made a mention of the monthly allowance to the unemployed youth of the city and to the women in the city as the party’s agenda.

The Congress leader highlighted various civic woes of the constituency such as dug-up streets, shortage of drinking water, among others.

Kalkaji is in for a triangular contest among AAP’s Atishi, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress’ Alka Lamba.