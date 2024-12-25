Atishi accuses BJP of disbursing cash to women voters in New Delhi ahead of polls

Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was distributing cash in the New Delhi Assembly constituency to the women voters ahead of the legislative assembly polls.

The CM alleged that BJP leader and former MP Parvesh Verma was caught red handed on Wednesday, while distributing money to the women at his residence in Windsor place.

She further alleged that the BJP called women voters from the slums and colonies of the New Delhi assembly constituency, and were made to fill a form and also submit a copy of their voter ids and were given Rs 1100 by the saffron party leader.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said the AAP will lodge an official complaint against Verma with the Election Commission and Delhi Police, claiming it has been proven that the BJP leader distributed cash.

She claimed that a large amount of cash was present at Verma’s residence, and asked the Directorate of Enforcement, Delhi Police and such agencies to conduct a raid and arrest the BJP leader.

“I want to convey this to the Election Commission to order for a raid at the BJP leader’s residence and get him arrested.”

The AAP leader, hitting out at the BJP, alleged that it is trying to win the upcoming assembly polls by taking to such practices.

Meanwhile, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP leader, alleging that he was distributing cash, right under the nose of the poll panel, while questioning as to why the ED and CBI are not conducting raids in this connection.

He alleged that the probe agencies immediately raid AAP leaders whenever there are any claims.

Singh demanded that Verma’s residence be seized, suspecting that huge amounts of cash could be present at his place.

The AAP leader also discredited the statement by Verma, who in response to the allegation by Delhi CM had mentioned that the money was being given as a monthly financial assistance to the women under a scheme by the Rashtriya Swabhiman NGO, which was founded by his father, former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma.