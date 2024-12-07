At 7.1 degrees Celsius, minimum temperature continues to dip in city

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a drop of 1.4 degrees Celsius from Friday, the weather department said.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 25.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 21.6 degrees Celsius at Palam.

Moreover, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over the Western Himalayan Region from December 8-11, with light, isolated rainfall expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on December 8 and 9.

In the northern plains, the minimum temperature in Hisar, Haryana, was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the IMD added.

The apex weather forecasting body stated that the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR has fallen by up to 2 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours.

The maximum and Minimum temperatures in the city ranged from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius and 7 to 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department observed mainly smog and mist-like conditions in the city, with predominant surface winds from the northwest direction, along with a clear sky.