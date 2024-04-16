Assam Rifles convoy attacked in Tinsukia; soldier injured

A convoy of Assam Rifles came under attack by armed assailants in Tinsukia’s Namdang area here in the early hours of Tuesday following which a soldier was injured.

The incident took place around 8:30 am when a vehicle-mounted patrol comprising three Assam Rifles vehicles, traveling from Changlang to Margherita, was ambushed by unidentified individuals near Namdhang, an official said.

The troops swiftly retaliated, thwarting the ambush, but not before a soldier sustaining gunshot wounds. The injured was promptly evacuated to the Military Hospital in Jorhat, where his condition is reported as stable, he said.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as officials continue their investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest that the suspected militants orchestrated the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy, although the identity and motives of the assailants remain undisclosed at this time. No groups have taken responsibility for the attack so far, officials added.