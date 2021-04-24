Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Chief Ministers of all states requesting them for oxygen if they have any to spare. Kejriwal said that he would be grateful if the chief ministers could provide Delhi with any oxygen, along with tankers, from their state or any organization in their state.

He asked for this request to be treated as an SOS. He also wrote that due to the severe rise in COVID cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals had run out of oxygen. Kejriwal wrote that while the Central Government is helping Delhi in this regard, the intensity of the spread is so severe that the quantity is proving inadequate.

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate.”

In the letter, Kejriwal wrote, “Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to the severe rise in corona cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen. Daily supplies of oxygen to Delhi are woefully short of our requirements.”

​The CM added, “Central Government is also helping us a lot in this regard. However, the intensity of the spread is so severe that it is proving inadequate. Therefore, I would be grateful if you could provide us with any oxygen, along with tankers, from your state or any organization in your state. Kindly treat this as an SOS. ​I would be personally grateful for your support.”

Two days ago, Kejriwal had said how in this time of crisis, all states should come together to help each other out. Calling the current wave a collective crisis, the Delhi Chief Minister had said, “If we decide to split ourselves into Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, India will not survive. We need to come together and unite as Indians and as human beings.”

He had also said, “Corona does not recognize borders. We must also move beyond them and work together. We need to show the world what good and efficient governance looks like.”