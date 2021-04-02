Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the National Capital even as the number of COVID cases in the city is witnessing a steep hike.

He said that the only way to tackle a fresh wave of infections is through mass vaccinations. “If the Centre allows us to do vaccinations for all ages, then am confident that we will be able to control the spread of infections. Centre should allow states to vaccinate everyone on war footing. Need to involve non-healthcare facilities in inoculation drive,” said Kejriwal.

“In the last few days, coronavirus cases in Delhi have been rising, this is the fourth wave. 3,583 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry,” he said.

He said that people should not panic and urged them to follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) adding that though the numbers of cases are increasing fast this time but are not as serious as the last wave.

“It has been observed that during October-November (last year) when around 3,000 cases were emerging daily, of them around 1,500-1,700 patients were referred to ICU wards, however, this time serious cases have come down to around 50 percent.”

After chairing a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation that was attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials, Kejriwal said that his government is focusing only on vaccinations and 71,000 people were given doses in Delhi yesterday.

He held the meeting at his residence on Friday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier informed that COVID-19 testing will be increased to 80,000 per day in the national capital. Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh infections, the highest daily count this year while nine more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,036, according to the city health department. The positivity rate also mounted to 3.57 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

(With PTI inputs)