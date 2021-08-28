Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘Cloverleaf’, ramps and service roads developed on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Flyover

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Cloverleaf’, ramps and service roads developed on the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Flyover. The project is a part of Barapullah elevated road corridor under Phase-Ill extension from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.

These ramps and service roads are an essential part of the project which was planned and being executed by PWD Delhi. The CM stated that the cloverleaf will bring a lot of relief to the people of Delhi and ease the way for those commuting between Delhi & Noida. He added that projects now get completed before deadlines and under the estimated budget, which has been made possible because of an honest government being in power.

On the occasion Kejriwal said, “The service roads, cloverleaf loop, ramps, and cycle track are being inaugurated today. This will bring a huge relief to the people of this region as well as the entire East Delhi area from traffic jams.”

He further congratulated the people of Delhi and the PWD team involved in the project upon its completion.

“Since the Aam Aadmi Party has come into power, lots of developmental projects have been taken up by various departments. The way in which the PWD has been functioning is commendable. They finish projects before deadlines, complete them not only within the estimated costs but also save money, and craft more sustainable and cost effective designs. This has been made possible because an honest government is in power. We will now take Delhi’s infrastructure to a whole new level.”

The Chief Minister also took to Twitter to share the news and said, “Inaugurated the new ‘Cloverleaf’ built on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Flyover today. With the opening of these loops and ramps of the Barapullah Phase-3, the people of Delhi will experience a lot of convenience in travelling. Especially people travelling between Delhi & Noida will benefit a lot from it.”