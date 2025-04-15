Arbitrary fee hike: Notice issued to schools, says Delhi CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed on Tuesday that a notice has been issued to the schools against which the government received complaints of arbitrary fee hike.

The schools have been asked to respond to the notice failing which strict action will be taken against them, the chief minister said during a ‘Jan Samvad’ (public meeting) when a complaint came up against a private school in Model Town of allegedly increasing fees and expelling students.

Gupta wrote in a post on X, “Today, during a public programme, a case related to Queen Mary School, Model Town came up, in which parents of children lodged a complaint regarding wrong collection of fees and expulsion of children from the school.”

Taking cognizance of the complaint immediately, she instructed the concerned officials to conduct an investigation and take strict and necessary action in the matter, the post mentioned.

She said her government was fully committed to transparency, equal opportunities to all, and protection of children’s rights in the field of education. “A Zero Tolerance policy has been adopted towards any kind of injustice, exploitation or irregularity – no laxity will be tolerated in this. Our resolve is clear – every child should have access to justice, respect, and quality education,” the CM added.

Notably, parents have been staging protests against the school administration in various parts of the city against arbitrary fee hike.

Earlier in a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood had informed that SDM-led committees have been formed to collect audit reports from all 1,677 private schools. The committees include Tehsildars and accounts officials to ensure thorough and impartial investigations.

Additionally, the Education Department has launched an official email – ddeact1@gmail.com – under the supervision of the Deputy Director of Education, where parents can report their grievances related to unjustified fee hikes.