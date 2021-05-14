After more than a month, the national capital reported less than 10,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday. Delhi recorded 8,500 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the first time the figure has dipped below 10,000 since April 10, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed.

The test positivity rate has been declined to 12 per cent, he said during a digital press conference.

Speaking on the availability of Covid-19 beds, Kejriwal said that around 3,000 beds have cleared up in the past 10 days, indicating that the second wave was easing in the city.

“On April 20, there were more than 28,000 cases in Delhi. It has now fallen to 8,500. The positivity rate has fallen to 12 per cent. It had hit 36 per cent by April 22,” he said.

“It means fewer people in Delhi are now falling ill, admissions in hospitals have reduced considerably,” the minister informed.

However, the number of patients in critical condition remains considerable because the ICU beds have not been freed up much, he added.

“But the battle continues. We have to bring down the cases from 8,500 to 0 and wipe out corona completely,” Kejriwal said, adding that any leniency now would lead to disaster.