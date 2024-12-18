Another poll stunt by Kerjriwal: Yadav on free medical aid promise to Sr. citizens

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Wednesday, slammed the AAP after its national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised free medical aid to the elderly above 60 the ‘Sanjeevani Yojna’ if re-elected.

Yadav dismissed the announcement of the former chief minister as an “election stunt” made with an eye on the forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

He said after coming out of jail on bail in connection with the liquor scam case, Kejriwal has been making announcements of schemes like financial assistance to women (Rs 2,100 per month) to woo the voters, who have moved away from the party for its failure to fulfil many past promises.

The Delhi Congress chief advised Kejriwal to improve the condition of government hospitals and the Mohalla Clinics before making such announcements which are a mere “election stunt” with no intention to fulfil.

Taking a jibe at the AAP chief, Yadav said, “Before coming to power, Kejriwal had promised to establish over 1,000 Mohalla Clinics to cater to the basic health care needs of the poor. But 11 years down the line, Mohalla Clinics have become a standing joke and another symbol of Kejriwal’s corruption.”

Kejriwal closed down over 500 dispensaries established by the previous Congress government to provide treatment in a mini hospital for the poor, he alleged.

Recalling the AAP’s promise of 200 types of tests to be conducted in the Mohalla Clinics, he said the agency tasked with the conducting of such tests did not conduct even a single test.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.