Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday extended Guru Poornima greetings to the people of the state.

“On this Guru Poornima, I convey my greetings. This is a festival of self-realisation, conscious interpretation of the intimate relationship of guru and disciple. We must carry the good work taught by them on to the next generations,” said Harichandan.

Likewise, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu conveyed the festival greetings and paid respects to all the gurus one comes across in a lifetime.

“In our society, we have so many gurus, starting from the first guru mother. We have gurus who teach lessons in the school, gurus who teach work, political gurus and spiritual gurus,” said Naidu.

Similarly, ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram also extended Guru Poornima festival greetings.