Amit Shah asks Delhi Police to act tough on illegal immigrants

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against the entire network that helps illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in entering the country, getting their documents readied, and facilitating their stay here.

He said the issue of illegal intruders is related to national security, hence it should be dealt with strictly and they should be identified and deported.

He expressed the hope that the double-engine government of Delhi would work with double the speed for a developed and safe national capital, as per the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The home minister was chairing a review meeting on Delhi’s law and order situation on Friday in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), the chief secretary of Delhi, Delhi police commissioner, and several senior officials of the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi government were present in the meeting.

Several measures and suggestions were discussed in detail during the meeting on the strengthening of safety for women, children, and senior citizens and improvement of the law and order in the national capital and containing crime.

While reviewing the performance of the Delhi Police, Shah said the force has done good work in maintaining the law and order in the national capital.

Shah emphasised that strict action should be taken against the police stations and sub-divisions that fail to perform, and added that it is very important to know the level of satisfaction of the people about various other activities of the Delhi Police through third party surveys, like lost and found, police clearance certificate, character verification, traffic management, safety of senior citizens and Himmat App.

He said the review by third parties would help improve the efficiency of these initiatives.

Shah said it should be the priority of the Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs in the city with a ruthless approach.

He said that DCP-level officers should visit the police stations to organise public hearing camps and solve the problems of the public while the ACPs should monitor serious cases themselves in police stations under them.

He said for the next one year, the Delhi Police should run a special drive against crimes every three months and later after every one-and-a-half months.

He said there was the need to work with a ‘top to bottom’ and ‘bottom to top’ approach in dealing with narcotics cases and dismantle its entire network and directed that the permission of the Delhi Police won’t be required in matters related to construction in Delhi.

Shah directed the formation of 25 security committees on a pilot basis in JJ clusters and take it forward after seeing their efficacy of the initiative.

He also asked the Delhi government to prepare a ‘Monsoon Action Plan’ to deal with water-logging issue by identifying the problem spots. To prevent traffic jams caused by broken down buses, he said the DTC should deploy QRTs and coordinate with other departments to seek immediate help and reduce the response time in removing the obstruction to the traffic.

He said efforts should be made to make Mandoli and Tihar jails as model jails and asked the Delhi Police to start the process of recruitment for additional posts soon.

The home minister said for the quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riots cases, the government should appoint special prosecutors so that these cases can be disposed of soon.

Shah said only with mutual cooperation between the Delhi Police and the Delhi government the country’s capital could be made an ideal capital, and suggested working towards joint efforts on traffic management, strengthening the infrastructure of law enforcement, women and child empowerment, mutual cooperation between civic departments, curbing corruption, community policing, maintenance, and integration of CCTV cameras, etc.