Amid scorching heat, winds bring much-needed respite to Delhi

Amid the heat-wave conditions, the national capital on Saturday witnessed a little shift in weather towards the evening with gusty winds sweeping across the city during the afternoon with the skies remaining generally cloudy throughout the day.

The change in weather brought a little respite to the residents at a time when the city had been battling the heat wave for several days.

The average maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 44.2 degrees C, 4.2 notches above the normal for the season, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency forecast a likelihood of a generally cloudy sky, dust storm, or thunderstorm with very light for the city, as part of its seven days forecast.

However, the Najafgarh area in the city recorded the highest maximum temperature reading on Saturday at 46.2 degrees C at six points above the season’s average.

The minimum temperature in the city during the morning hours pegged at 30.2 degrees C, three notches above normal for the season.

As for the forecast for Sunday, the weatherman suggested a likelihood of thunderstorm with rain with the minimum and the maximum temperatures hovering around 29 and 43 degrees C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the IMD said, “In the maximum temperatures, up to a 3°C fall has been observed over Rajasthan, Haryana-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and up to a 4°C fall observed over East Uttar Pradesh at 1730 hours IST of today, the 01st June 2024.”