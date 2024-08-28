Altercation over delayed food order, restaurant owners kill man in Delhi

A man died following a fight with owners of a local eatery over alleged delay in serving food in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Harneet Sachdeva, they said.

According to police, they received information from the hospital on Wednesday morning regarding a person who was brought dead to the hospital. The police team rushed to the hospital after the call. Harneet Sachdeva

During the initial enquiry into the matter, the police stated that the deceased along with his friends went to a restaurant and ordered food. Due to the delay in the order, an altercation took place between the deceased and the restaurant staff.

Following this, the staff called the owners Ketan and Ajay Narula. The owners arrived accompanied by some other people and they started to fight with the deceased’s friends.

This resulted in the injuring Harneet who was taken to hospitals by his friends but was declared brought dead.

The cops stated that the two accused owners have been arrested. Further the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Additionally the police are also enquiring into matters about the operation of the restaurant at those hours.