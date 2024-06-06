Alliance in Delhi was confined to Lok Sabha polls: Gopal Rai

Stating that the alliance to contest polls together was for the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai hinted that the party might contest the assembly elections on its own.

The AAP’s Delhi state convener was talking to reporters after a meeting of the party with its MLAs. In response to a question, he said there was no alliance for the assembly polls and the party would contest the elections in Delhi on its own for the people of the city.

He said that there was an improvement in the vote margins with the alliance in place.

Speaking on the election results, the senior AAP leader said everyone says there is a trend according to which people in Delhi vote differently in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. He hoped the same pattern would repeat in the upcoming state assembly elections.”Considering this, we have decided to speed up the development works in Delhi,” he added.

AAP leaders on Thursday discussed the election results with all the party MLAs.

The party expressed disappointment over the arrest of their national convener Arvind Kejriwal. However, it remained united even in difficult circumstances and fought the elections well against dictatorship.

Rai said it was decided during the meeting that every Saturday and Sunday all the MLAs would hold a meeting with AAP workers and will discuss the development works and speed them up.

He said that the development works were stalled in the past two months in the city as MCC was in force due to elections.

A discussion will also be held with the state workers of Delhi state on 13 June, and the entire city together will put up a fight against dictatorship till Kejriwal is behind bars, the AAP leader added.