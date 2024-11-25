All senior citizens to get old age pension if BJP comes to power: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday claimed that the addition of 80,000 new old-age pensioners in Delhi is a result of BJP’s efforts and political pressure.

He said that if the saffron party comes to power in February 2025 after the Delhi Assembly polls, cent per cent of the city’s senior citizens will be given old-age pensions “on demand”.

He alleged that during the past ten years, the AAP government has not issued any new pensions, and moreover, existing beneficiaries faced months of delays in receiving their pensions.

Sachdeva emphasized that if the new pensions are to be issued regularly, the announcement must come as an administrative decision from the Chief Minister or the Social Welfare Minister, however, the same being revealed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlights that it is merely a political gimmick, which might be shelved post-elections.

Hitting out at Atishi, the BJP leader claimed that this announcement made by the AAP chief also proves that she is merely a dummy CM, and the government is effectively being run remotely by Kejriwal.

Sachdeva further accused AAP’s national convener of saying things that are not true during the pension announcement. He alleged that Kejriwal falsely claimed that pensions provided in Delhi are the highest in the country, and further said that in Haryana, BJP government provides the highest pension of Rs 2750 per month.

According to Sachdeva, there are over one million senior citizens in Delhi in need of pensions, and despite the 80,000 new ones, benefits have not reached half the seniors of the national capital.