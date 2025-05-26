Alert public helps foil abduction; youth caught with boy after hot chase

In a bid to kidnap a minor from the Keshav Puram area of North West Delhi, a 22-year-old youth landed in police net. Thanks to the intervention of the passersby, he was caught by police personnel present at the scene after a hot chase, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the accused, identified as Govind, was caught trying to escape with the boy. According to the cops, he was apprehended after the public raised an alarm suspecting his action.

The youth tried to flee by throwing the child on the ground but was successfully chased down by Sub Inspector Harish Kishan and Constable Sachin, who were on duty in the PCR vehicle and beat staff Head Constable Amit.

Following his arrest, a case under section 137(2), kidnapping, of BNS was registered at Police Station Keshav Puram and investigation was taken up.

During sustained interrogation, Govind confessed to having no prior relationship with the child and his sole motive for kidnapping him was to sexually assault him, the cops stated.

He was earlier booked in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in a 2022 case, the police added.