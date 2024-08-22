Al-Qaeda module dismantled by Delhi Police following raids in multiple states

Delhi Police said it has dismantled an Al-Qaeda-inspired terror module following raids in multiple states while in coordination with the local police.

In the significant intelligence-driven operation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police, in collaboration with state police forces from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, made multiple arrests, according to the police on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Police, the module was allegedly led by Dr Ishtiyaq from Ranchi, who was reportedly planning to declare a “Khilafat” and carry out serious terrorist activities within India.

Advertisement

Intelligence reports indicate that members of the module had undergone indoctrination and weapons training at various undisclosed locations.

The cops said that as part of the operation, six individuals were detained in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where they were actively engaged in weapons-handling training.

Additionally, eight suspects from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh were taken into custody for questioning. The coordinated efforts have resulted in raids at 15 locations in Ranchi, one in Rajasthan, and one in Aligarh, added cops.

It further asserted that the ongoing investigations have led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, and incriminating literature from multiple locations. The authorities anticipate further arrests as interrogations continue.

The police asserted that the operation is ongoing to further investigate other suspected individuals involved in such activities.