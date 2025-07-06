Ajay Lamba, serial killer of cab drivers, in police net

The Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested Ajay Lamba, a serial killer who has been evading arrest for 24 years, near India Gate, it said on Sunday.

Lamba has been leading a gang responsible for the brutal murder of multiple cab drivers across Delhi and Uttarakhand.

“Lamba and his three accomplices targeted taxi drivers posing as customers. After booking rides, the gang would lure the unsuspecting drivers to remote areas in the Uttarakhand hills,” a senior police officer said.

“In the hill, the gang allegedly rendered the drivers unconscious, strangled them and disposed of the bodies in deep ravines. The stolen vehicles were then smuggled into Nepal and sold,” he added.

The officials have recovered a body, while the remains of at least three other victims are yet to be found. Authorities fear the gang may be behind the disappearance of several other cab drivers over the years.

The police disclosed that Lamba had been hiding in Nepal for the past 10 years to evade arrest.

Besides killing cab drivers, he has a track record of drug trafficking and robbery in Delhi and Odisha. He has reportedly been active in criminal operations since 2001.

One of his associates, Dhirendra Dilip Pandey, has already been taken into custody while another gang member, Dheeraj, remained at large, the officer added.

The officers further added that the investigation is underway as Ajay Lamba is currently being questioned by the cops. Further details are awaited.