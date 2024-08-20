AIIMS issues SOP for handling suspected monkeypox cases

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for handling patients with suspected monkeypox.

In the SOP issued to the heads of all clinical departments/units, chief nursing officer, among others, the premier institute said,

“Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although clinically less severe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of International concern, thereby requiring heightened awareness. Rapid identification and stringent infection control measures to prevent further spread.”

Advertisement

The SOP outlines the necessary steps to handle Monkeypox cases in the AllMS Emergency Department, it said.

The AIIMS said in its SOP, “Upon arrival, patients with fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed Monkeypox cases should be flagged for immediate assessment.”

Identify key symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and characteristic skin lesions (maculopapular rash that may progress to vesicles and pustules), it said.

“Immediately place suspected patients in a designated isolation area to minimize contact with other patients and staff. Beds will be allotted to the monkeypox patients on the recommendation of the Emergency CMO and treated by the Medicine department AB-7 shall remain a temporary holding area for the patient till he/she is shifted to the hospital earmarked for the definitive care (Safdarjung Hospital),” read the SOP.

Inform the officials of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) with contact no. 8745011784 when a suspected case is identified. Provide them with the patient’s details, brief history, clinical findings and contact details, it said.

As informed by the Safdarjung Hospital it has been designated for managing and treating Monkey Pox patients. Accordingly, any patient suspected of having monkeypox should be referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, the SOP said.

“A dedicated ambulance has been allotted to shift the patients to Safdarjung hospital. The Emergency staff has to inform the ambulance coordinator on the mobile number 8929683898 to shift the suspected monkeypox patient to Safdarjung hospital,” it said.