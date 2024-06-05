AIIMS enhances welfare measures for its staff amid heatwave conditions

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Wednesday said it had undertaken a comprehensive review of the welfare measures for both regular and outsourced staff to ensure all its staff members work in comfortable and safe conditions amid the prevailing heatwave conditions.

The AIIMS stated that drinking water will be readily available in all areas on its premises as part of the measures.

For staff stationed in outdoor areas, such as security guards, bottled drinking water, oral rehydration solutions (ORS), and lemonade will be regularly supplied at their posts, it said.

Advertisement

Pre-cooled bottled water will be ensured for immediate distribution to various areas, it added.

The AIIMS said to mitigate heat exposure, duties will be staggered within the existing rules, ensuring no additional financial impact.

Duty rotations will be managed so that no security guard is assigned to outdoor posts for more than one week consecutively, it said.

“All guard huts will be equipped with wall fans. In existing huts, where wall fans are not available, their immediate installation will be prioritised,” the premier institute said.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Dr Prof M Srinivas has stressed the institute’s commitment to the well-being of all its staff members.

“Our staff’s health and comfort are paramount, especially during such challenging weather conditions. These measures are designed to provide immediate relief and ensure that our workforce can continue to perform their duties safely and effectively,” he stated.

Dr Manpreet Kaur, Officiating PIC of the Media Cell, said, “We acknowledge the dedication and hard work of our staff, particularly during these extreme weather conditions. The measures we are implementing are part of our ongoing efforts to support them and provide a safe working environment. We remain vigilant in addressing any challenges posed by the current heatwave.”