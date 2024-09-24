AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with ‘Intuitive’ to establish surgical robotics training centre

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and Intuitive, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish an innovative new training centre for robotic-assisted surgery at the premier institute.

The AIIMS da Vinci RAS training centre will focus on equipping surgeons and care teams with the skills and technology training necessary to perform robotic-assisted surgery across specialities including urology, gynaecology, general surgery and more, the premier institute said.

This industry-academia collaboration will advance the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in India by providing state-of-the-art technology training for more surgeons, it said.

On the occasion, Intuitive CEO Gary S Guthart said, “For Intuitive, this MoU with AIIMS represents a significant milestone in our shared commitment to advancing surgical training and improving patient outcomes. We believe the AIIMS da Vinci RAS training centre will also serve as a beacon of excellence, fostering training, skill, and knowledge development for the next generation of surgeons.”

AIIMS Director Srinivas said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Intuitive to establish this robotic-assisted surgical training centre, equipped with da Vinci systems. With the rising disease burden in India, cancers, urologic, and gynecological conditions requiring soft tissue surgery, the demand for advanced technologies like robotic-assisted surgery is growing. The need for associated training is clear in India.”

“The da Vinci system offers enhanced precision, flexibility, and control, leading to improved surgical accuracy, reduced recovery times, and better patient outcomes. As an early adopter of robotic surgery, AIIMS has a pool of experienced robotic surgeons who will mentor and train new surgeons nationwide,” he said.

Srinivas said this centre will play a crucial role in advancing surgical skills and elevating patient care standards across India.