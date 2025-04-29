AIIMS-Delhi conducts emergency response training for BSES frontline workers

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Tuesday announced the successful completion of a specialized training course for around 120 frontline workers from BSES.

The program was conducted under the aegis of the Centre of Excellence, Trauma and Burns initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Advertisement

Held at the seminar hall of the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block, the training aimed to enhance the emergency response skills of utility workers, who are often the first responders at the scene of accidents, electrocutions, fires, and other critical incidents, the premier institute said.

Advertisement

The initiative recognizes the crucial role played by power and utility workers in ensuring urban safety.

The program was led by Dr Maneesh Singhal, Professor in the Department of Plastic and Burns Surgery, and Dr. Sushma Sagar, Professor of Trauma Surgery.

Dr Singhal elaborated on various types of electrical injuries, their clinical presentations, and the key stages of intervention—from immediate first aid to hospital-based emergency care and long-term rehabilitation.

Dr Sagar emphasized the importance of the golden hour in trauma response and the fundamentals of basic life support.

The hands-on training and simulation exercises were designed to build confidence and promote quick decision-making during emergencies, enabling workers to respond swiftly and effectively in crisis situations.

By improving the frontline workers’ understanding of emergency protocols, first aid, and best practices in managing electrical and burn injuries, the training significantly contributes to a safer and more responsive work environment.

This initiative not only empowers individual workers but also enhances the community’s overall ability to manage emergencies with competence and care.