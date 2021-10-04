AIIMS Bilaspur to hold multispecialty camp in Lahaul Spiti

As a part of institutional social responsibility and community participation initiative, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur will organize an outreach multi-speciality medical camp at Kaza in Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

The medical camp will be organized in collaboration with concerned district administrations from 5 October to 7 October.

A team of specialist and super-specialist doctors from medicine, surgery, pediatrics, ophthalmology, dentistry, orthopedics, neurology, plastic surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology, community and family medicine will provide health services to the people. The camp will help in spot diagnosis and screen the diseases prevalent in the tribal region and will provide appropriate advice and course of further treatment.

The AIIMS administration believes this initiative will benefit the masses, residing in the difficult terrain of the state, an official said, adding the premier health institute is to hold more such camps in near future with the help of the state government.