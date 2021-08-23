Advisors’ comments on Pakistan and Kashmir land Sidhu in a soup

The controversial statements by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisors on issues like Kashmir and Pakistan have landed the newly appointed Punjab Congress chief in a soup.

While on Sunday Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had asked Sidhu to “rein in” his advisors before they end up doing more damage to India’s interests”, they faced criticism on Monday from within and outside the Congress over their statements even as the Punjab Congress chief tried to do damage control by summoning both the advisors, Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg to his residence in Patiala today.

Taking a jibe at two advisers of Sidhu, Congress leader Manish Tewari today urged the party to introspect on whether those who do not consider Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India and also have pro-Pakistan leanings should be part of its unit in the state.

“I urge Harish Rawat, AICC Gen Secy in-charge Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India and others who have ostensibly Pro-Pakistan leanings should be a part of Punjab Congress,” Tewari said in a tweet.

He said such people mock all those who have shed blood for India.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema questioned Sidhu’s “silence” in the matter and said no one should be surprised as Sidhu is known for his love for Pakistan. “Who extended a hand of friendship towards the Pakistan PM when the nation was against Pak? Who hugged Pak Army Chief? Navjot Singh Sidhu. When he’s like that, why complain about advisors?” Cheema told a news agency.

Earlier on Sunday, taking strong exception to the recent statements of two of Navjot Sidhu’s advisors on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, Captain Amarinder Singh had expressed shock at the extraordinary statements of Mali and Garg, which he said were totally misplaced and antagonistic to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir.

Sidhu’s advisor Dr Pyare Lal Garg had questioned Amarinder’s criticism of Pakistan saying it was not in the interest of Punjab.

Another advisor Mali on his Facebook account, wrote, “Kashmir is a country of Kashmiris, in accord with the agreement when it left India in 1947 and in violation of the UNO decision, Kashmir was cut into two pieces, which has been occupied by Pakistan and India.”

Mali had also posted a sketch of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in which she is seen standing near a heap of human skulls with a gun in her hand. A skull is seen hanging from the gun’s muzzle.