Act of a scared government: Kejriwal on Rahul’s disqualification

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Centre over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha member.

Kejriwal termed the Congress leader’s disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament “the act of a scared government”.

The Congress leader was disqualified as a member of the Lower House earlier on Friday, a day after his conviction by the Surat court in a defamation case for a remark using the ‘Modi surname’ at a rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The way Rahul Gandhi was implicated and his membership has been terminated… We respect the court, but this is a cowardly act and the work of a scared government,” Kejriwal told the media.

Kejriwal appealed to the people of the country to come forward to save democracy. He said, “The way democracy is being attacked, we all have to come together.”

“This is not a fight of Rahul Gandhi or Congress, but this is a fight to save the country from a dictator and a less educated person,” he said.

“What is going on today is very dangerous, they want to create an environment of One Nation One Party… this is called dictatorship,” he alleged.

“The country is passing through very difficult times. They have kept the whole country scared. Total 130 crore people will have to unite against their arrogant power”.