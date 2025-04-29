ABVP submits 13-point memorandum to Union Minister on women’s issues

A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday met Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, and submitted a 13-point memorandum addressing various issues concerning women and girl students.

The memorandum was drafted based on discussions and dialogue held during the “Girls’ Parliament” organized by the ABVP on March 10.

Advertisement

Key demands included incorporating the contributions of women in the nation’s history into school textbooks, upgrading women’s hostels in central and state universities, providing scholarships and internships to rural female students pursuing higher education, and ensuring effective implementation of skill development courses.

Advertisement

Other demands included establishing research cells for female students in educational institutions, mandating the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines in all campuses, appointing female medical officers specializing in gynecology, setting up dedicated cyber cells for online safety, and increasing allocations to the Nirbhaya Fund.

Speaking after the meeting, ABVP National General Secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki said, “Ensuring the safety, dignity, and empowerment of females across educational campuses and every sphere of society is our foremost responsibility.”

He added, “We hope the Central Government seriously considers these suggestions and take prompt and effective action.”