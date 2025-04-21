ABVP sends legal notice to JNU Election Committee over poll transparency concerns

In the latest development related to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday sent a legal notice to the Election Committee, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the ongoing student polls.

The notice was filed by Vaibhav Meena, ABVP’s candidate for the post of Joint Secretary, who described the notification issued on April 18 as “unlawful, unnecessary, and against the spirit of free and fair elections,” specifically objecting to the Election Committee’s sudden reopening of the nomination withdrawal process.

The JNU Election Committee had issued a notice on April 18 to halt the electoral process, citing alleged vandalism of its office and concerns over the safety of its members.

The ABVP has alleged that the notification was issued in a unilateral and arbitrary manner, constituting a gross violation of electoral rules and the pre-declared schedule.

The organization has demanded the immediate revocation of the said notification and asserted that such actions are detrimental to the democratic spirit of student elections.

Furthermore, the ABVP has firmly insisted that the elections must be conducted on the previously declared date, April 25, 2025, in accordance with the final candidate list already released as per the rules.