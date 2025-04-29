Absconding criminal arrested in Gokulpuri shooting case

Delhi Police head constable arrested over graft charges
A head constable has been arrested by the vigilance unit of Delhi Police for allegedly accepting bribes in lieu of allowing construction, it said on Tuesday.
Police have arrested a wanted criminal involved in a recent shooting incident in the Gokalpuri area of Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Rahul, a resident of Ganga Vihar, had been on the run since April 1 and was also wanted in a 2014 attempt to murder case.
The action was taken after one Sanjeev Sharma lodged a complaint stating that an unidentified person called out his name, kicked open the main gate of his residence, and opened fire, the police said.
Though no injuries were reported, Sharma alleged that the attack was instigated by Rahul, who had previously threatened him.
CCTV footage later confirmed the firing, and acting on a tip-off, the accused was arrested on Monday, he added.
Upon verification, it was found that a non-bailable warrant had already been issued against him. Rahul has a long history of criminal involvement, with a record that includes cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and grievous assault, the police said.
