AATS busts online cricket betting racket in Malviya Nagar

In a breakthrough, an Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) team of the South District has busted an online IPL betting racket operating from a house in Khirki village of Malviya Nagar in Delhi and arrested four persons involved in the racket.

Ankit Chauhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, said that after receiving information about the betting racket at the Malviya Nagar police station, a team was formed to investigate the matter.

Following an inquiry in the area about the racket, the team laid a siege around the house where the betting activity was going on, on the intervening night of 12 and 13 April before conducting a raid resulting in the arrest of the four individuals identified as Vishal Chauhan, 27, Nitin Kumar, 29, Sumit Kumar, 28, and Mahboob, 40.

The team recovered multiple gambling-related items from the house, including a laptop with betting assistance software, nine mobile phones used for placing bets, and three notebooks containing betting records and retrieved multiple betting-related messages from messaging applications.

An FIR has been registered at the Malviya Nagar station under Sections 3 and 4 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act Commendation.

The staff involved in the busting of the gambling den have been rewarded for their commendable work.